Auto industry braces as international trade tension mounts

Fender-bender or full-on collision? Dean Pinkert assesses the impact of protectionism and trade wars on the auto industry as the US and China jostle over tariffs

The automotive industry is at ground zero of actual and potential conflict between the United States and many of its major trading partners, including NAFTA partners Canada and Mexico, as well as China.

Fortunately, however, negotiations with Canada and Mexico over the rules of origin for automobiles – which had been a key sticking point in the overall NAFTA negotiation – appear to be moving towards resolution.

On the other hand, trade relations with China…