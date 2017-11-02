Aluminium deficit could snowball to slow OEM plans

Increased demand and limited production output could cause setbacks for new aluminium-intensive vehicle designs. Michael Nash investigates

There are a number of key trends impacting the adoption of aluminium in the automotive industry. Several aluminium suppliers describe their products as lightweight alternatives to conventional steel solutions, suggesting that they can help OEMs to reduce emissions and improve vehicle fuel efficiency.

“As the global transition to a low-carbon economy accelerates, replacing steel with aluminium will be a helpful tactic for OEMs,” Molly Shutt, Commodities Analyst at BMI Research, told Automotive World. However, a number of factors are expected to limit production of the material….