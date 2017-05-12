Volvo Buses: Focus on electromobility for cleaner, quieter city traffic

Volvo Buses is continuing its drive to meet the global demand for sustainable electrified public transport solutions. That is the company’s main message at the UITP world congress and exhibition in Montreal on May 14-17.

With sales of electrified buses totalling 4250 units, Volvo and its North American subsidiary Nova Bus have a world-leading position in the field of electromobility. The most recent product to be unveiled is an all-electric model from Nova Bus.

“At Volvo we are proud to be a global leader in this development. As one of the largest manufacturers of buses and coaches in the world, we have a responsibility to society. And we truly believe we can make a difference as pioneers of the global development of sustainable transports,” said Håkan Agnevall, President Volvo Buses.

Volvo has so far sold just over 3300 hybrids, electric hybrids and all-electric buses under its own brand. Its subsidiary Nova Bus accounts for another 950 hybrid buses. Early this year Volvo recorded its largest single order ever for electric hybrid buses, 90 units, for the cities of Namur and Charleroi in Belgium. The most recent product development is a new, electrically powered 40 foot (12.2 m) bus – the Nova Bus LFSe – which is on display at UITP. The first three of these buses is soon to enter operation in Montreal.

Just as with Volvo’s electric buses and electric hybrids, the batteries in the Nova Bus LFSe are rapid-charged with the help of a pantograph, via charging infrastructure installed in the bus roof. One charge of 3-6 minutes is sufficient for approximately 15 km of operation. The charging station is based on the common interface – OppCharge – that Volvo has developed together with companies such as Siemens and ABB, making it possible for electric buses of all makes to use the same charging station. OppCharge follows the recommendations from the automotive industry association ACEA and several countries are already using it. The Volvo stand has an OppCharge station on display.

Visitors who want to see and hear how innovative cities the world over are working to tackle environmental challenges can do so via interactive presentations on the stand.

Noise, the environment, urban development, safety and the implementation of electrified transport solutions are just some of the subjects being dealt with.

In its home town of Gothenburg, Volvo is one of the main participants in the ElectriCity partnership, one of the finalists in this year’s UITP Awards. ElectriCity is competing in the Operational and Technological Excellence category.

In the exhibition’s North American pavilion, Nova Bus is displaying a city bus with hybrid drive. Volvo Buses’ other North American subsidiary, Prevost, is presenting its commuter model, the Prevost X3-45.

In addition, Volvo Buses is participating in several of the workshops and focus sessions being held in conjunction with the UITP congress: “Growing Electrification of the Urban Transport System”, “Deploying Urban Electric Bus Systems”, “OppCharge” and “Pioneer in Electromobility”.

