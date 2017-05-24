VDO will present its new tachograph DTCO 3.0

VDO, a brand of Continental Group, will present the new version of its Digital Tachograph “DTCO 3.0” in early autumn 2017. The new device will come with a completely renovated design, which fits perfectly with the cabins of modern commercial vehicles and has significantly better performance. The user menu will allow the driver for easier and faster interaction with the tachograph. These are just two out of more than a dozen improved features that drivers and fleet managers will be able to experience with the DTCO 3.0.

With DTCO 3.0, the tachograph functions are also accessible through the Apps developed by VDO, already available for free for Android and iOS operating systems. Thanks to this integration the manual entry of activities is made much easier.

The digital tachograph became mandatory in 2006 on all newly registered passenger vehicles with a total mass exceeding 3.5 tons and all buses with more than 9 seats.

