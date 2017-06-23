Vauxhall to host a festival of family funy at Goodwood 2017

Vauxhall has announced the return of its unique Family Experience area at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (29 June – 2 July).

The Vauxhall Family Experience area, a popular element of the Festival of Speed that attracts close to 79,000 visitors over four days, promises something for everyone. Families looking to take a break from the on-track action can make the most of a host of activities guaranteed to entertain children and adults alike.

Guests have the chance to try their luck against a robot goalkeeper in one of a handful of football challenges, while more adventurous family members can get the adrenaline rushing on the Vauxhall zip line. Younger children can enjoy the ball pool, and a selfie booth will bring the family together to capture a fun memento from the day. Vauxhall is also providing a free crèche for the smallest family members, where they can have their faces painted, have a go at coconut tree climbing, or take on the football-inspired crazy golf course.

Elsewhere on its stand, Vauxhall will host a range of its own game-changing vehicles, both past and present, that fit perfectly with this year’s Festival of Speed theme of “Peaks of performance – motorsport’s game-changers”.

The display will include:

1910 Vauxhall C-10 Prince Henry , a model widely acknowledged as the world’s first sportscar, paving the way for future models in the class

1926 Vauxhall 30-98 , which was the UK's first production car to surpass 100mph

The UK's first unitary-construction production car, the 1937 Vauxhall H-Type

1993 Lotus Carlton , which was the fastest four-door production saloon in the world at the time, reaching a top speed of 176mph

Previous Car of the Year, the 2012 Vauxhall Ampera, completes the line-up. It is a modern-day game changer, as Europe's first electric range-extender vehicle (E-REV)

Not only will Vauxhall be hosting its game-changing cars, but the new Insignia Grand Sport will be on display too, making its festival debut in Goodwood’s First Glance class. Festival goers will be able to see the stylish second-generation Insignia both on static display and in action, as it takes on the famous Hill Climb.

Taking many of its design cues from the athletic Monza Concept, the all new Insignia Grand Sport comes equipped with a number of high-tech solutions, ranging from Vauxhall’s innovative IntelliLux LED® matrix headlights and ultra-modern driver assistance systems, through to the new Head-up Display for added driver convenience.

Completing the company’s festival activity, Vauxhall is offering it owners the option to relax in the exclusive Drivers’ Lounge, where they will be able to experience Vauxhall’s in-car technology and connectivity in virtual reality. An owner’s keys act as a VIP pass to the Lounge, where they will have access to refreshments as they take a moment to recharge.

Vauxhall’s family-friendly space, situated near Gate 1. For more information about Goodwood Festival of Speed, or to buy tickets for the event, please visit www.goodwood.com or call the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755 055.

