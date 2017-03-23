Toshiba new stepping motor driver IC lowers motor noise and vibration

Toshiba Electronics Europe announced a new stepping motor driver with an architecture that lowers noise and vibration during motor operation. The TB67S209FTG supports high-speed, high-performance motor control in office automation, banking terminals and home appliance applications.

Efficient operation with accurate current control is key to reducing noise and vibration in stepper motor applications. Toshiba’s adoption of Mixed Decay Mode MDM[1], a current adjustment function, enables the control of the current and current change to the stepping motor by selecting the most appropriate MDM setting for the target motor. The new IC achieves noise and vibration reduction.

Through the use of Toshiba’s state-of-the-art high voltage analogue process, the driver achieves a 50V maximum rating and is able to integrate low ON resistance [2] MOSFETs for the motor output to operate at RON(typ.) 0.49 Ω. Maximum current rating is 4A.

The TB67S209FTG offers step resolutions of full, half, quarter, 1/8, 1/16 and 1/32 and features integrated error detection signal output function and provides thermal shutdown, over-current shutdown and under voltage lock out protection. Power on sequencing support is a standard feature.

The new controller is supplied in a small QFN package that will allow designers to reduce heat problems and simplify PCB design patterns for heat dissipation.

The mass production for this device has commenced.

