TE Connectivity to report fiscal 2017 first quarter results on January 25, 2017

January 11, 2017

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) will report fiscal 2017 first quarter results before trading begins on January 25, 2017. The company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed in the following ways:

At TE Connectivity’s website: http://investors.te.com.

By telephone: For both “listen-only” participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (800) 230-1059, and for international callers, the dial-in number is (612) 234-9959.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET on January 25, 2017, and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on February 1, 2017. The dial-in number for participants in the United States is (800) 475-6701. For participants outside the United States, the dial-in number is (320) 365-3844. The replay access code for all callers is 414794.

