Tata Safari Storme’s into the Indian Army with the initial order for 3192 units

Tata Motors has signed a contract for supply of 3192 units of the Tata Safari Storme 4×4 to the Indian Armed Forces, under a new category of vehicles – GS800 (General Service 800). The Indian Ministry of Defence (MOD) had floated an RFP for vehicles with three basic criteria – minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs; hard roofs and air conditioning. Developed indigenously, the Tata Safari Storme 4×4 has completed a total trial duration of fifteen months in various terrains across the country, demonstrating supreme performance in the most demanding conditions with capabilities of coping with extreme on or off-road terrains.

Tata Motors’ foray into Defence is progressing exactly as per the plan. First a replacement of Tatra by Tata High Mobility Vehicle 6×6 in the 10 Tonne class, and now a replacement of Maruti Gypsy by Tata Safari Storme in the 4×4 light vehicle category, reiterates Tata Motors’ position as a leading supplier of defence mobility solutions to the Indian Armed Forces.

Commenting on the recently bagged order, Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors Limited said, “We are very proud to have received this prestigious order for over 3000 units of the Safari Storme under the newly formed GS800 category. Tata Motors has been a leading supplier of mobility solutions to the Indian Armed Forces and this order is a testimony to our partnership with the country’s security forces. This variant of the Storme has been modified from the one available for civilians with an upgraded drivetrain and significantly modified suspension. The Safari Storme was conceived and designed keeping in mind the need for a rugged, comfortable and reliable vehicle, making it popular with law enforcement agencies. We will shortly commence delivery of these vehicles for the Army and Navy in a phased manner.”

Introduced in 2012, the Safari Storme boasts of superior on-road and off-road capabilities and robust all round performance, providing the customers with an un-matched driving experience. With a renewed power of 156 PS & 400 Nm torque the Storme provides easy drivability, swifter response and lower NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness), with superior fuel efficiency and best-in-class ground clearance of 200mm. The 4X4 variant also features ESOF (electronic shift-on-fly) technology, enabling engagement of the 4X4 or 4X2 mode on the move.

Tata Motors’ Defence Solutions offers its customers a wide range of vehicles in the light, medium and heavy category. These include Logistics, Tactical, Armored and Specialist vehicles, with lowest life-cycle maintenance cost, supported by the company’s vast pan-India service network, ensuring maximum operational readiness.

Tata Motors has been associated with the country’s off-road defence and security forces, since 1958 and has supplied over 1,50,000 vehicles to the Indian Military and Paramilitary forces, so far. The company offers products and services that not only meet the needs of the domestic market, but are also positioned to meet most stringent requirements across the world. Tata Motors exports its range of specialized defence vehicles to the SAARC, ASEAN and African regions. With Tata Motors’ rich portfolio in multi-axle range like 12×12, 8×8 & 6×6, the company has started supplying to leading Missile OEMs across the world. The company has also established itself as a supplier of specialist vehicles for UN peacekeeping missions.

Tata Motors’ range of off-road vehicles are also being procured by the agencies involved in AID & Development, across the world like GSA, KBR, Oxfam, RONCO, RA International & Riders. The company also has the ability to mobilize adequate manufacturing capacity for Defence requirements, along with dedicated exclusive infrastructure, manufacturing facilities and trained man power, to ensure faster delivery of its deface and peace-keeping vehicles.

