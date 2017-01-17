Tata Motors kicks-off new ‘Small Commercial Vehicle Application Expo’

Furthering initiatives for an enhanced customer purchase experience around its popular range of ACE Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Tata Motors today kicked-off its ‘Small Commercial Vehicle Application Expo’ – ‘Har Business ka Ace’ in Mumbai and Jaipur. At the ‘Small Commercial Vehicle Application Expo’ Tata Motors will showcase a range of fully built applications on its popular ACE brand of mini-trucks, with11 fully built last mile solutions, ranging from Steel Containers, Refrigerated Containers, Insulated Containers, Hoppers, Box Tippers, Water-Tankers and a Cafeteria-on-Wheels.

Showcasing the versatility of the ACE brand, through this expo Tata Motors is targeting new and existing small commercial vehicle customers, giving them an opportunity to explore newer businesses and providing them employability options with ready for business vehicles from Day 1. Tata Motors plans to reach out to customers across over 30 locations pan India, giving them an understanding of the advantages of a fully built vehicle, for commercial applications.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. R.T. Wasan – Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors we understand our customers’ requirements and the launch of the SCV Application Expo, is yet another innovative example of addressing the emerging needs for a safer, more comfortable and a reliable commercial vehicle experience. As leaders in the fully-built commercial vehicle space, with the SCV Application Expo, we also hope to cut down on our customers’ wait time, by bringing our ready-to-use small commercial vehicles even more closer to them. Fully Built Vehicles provide for customized off the shelf solutions, with easy-to-operate equipment, also providing us at Tata Motors, with greater opportunities to engage with customers for a larger understanding of the benefits of a Tata Motors commercial vehicle. With application based offerings and added benefits of being backed by Tata Motors extensive service network, we are geared to provide our customers with a unique differentiator, for sustainable business models.”

The Ace range of small commercial vehicles offers superior safety, offers maximum performance in varied conditions, is comfortable and easy to maintain. The Ace range is customizable, for a varied business needs, right from catering to e-commerce delivery to upholding the Swachh Bharat vision for a cleaner India.

Fully built commercial vehicle solutions (FBV’s) are those that are available off the shelf, cutting down on a customers’ wait time. Tata Motors identified the growth of this emerging space in 2002 and has manufactured varied kinds of FBV vehicles to cater to evolving customer needs like low-floor buses, tippers, petroleum tankers, refrigerated vehicles to name a few, contributing significantly to the commercial vehicle sector through better manufactured products and helping customers achieve better business propositions.

