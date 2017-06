CNH Industrial announces that on June 15, 2017 S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term corporate credit rating on CNH Industrial N.V. from “BB+” to “BBB-”. The long-term corporate credit rating of CNH Industrial Capital LLC was also raised to “BBB-.” The short-term rating of CNH Industrial N.V. was raised from “B” to “A-3”. The outlook of both companies is stable.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.