Redline takes Chevrolet design to the next level

Today, Chevrolet announced the introduction of the Redline special edition series at the Chicago Auto Show. Available on nine Chevrolet cars, trucks and crossovers, Redline is the broadest cross-portfolio special edition ever offered by the brand.

Redline made its debut in concept form at the 2015 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Inspired by a strong positive reception from customers and the success of special editions across the portfolio, Chevrolet expanded Redline across nine vehicles in the car, truck and crossover segments:

Cruze LT (sedan and hatchback)

Malibu LT

Camaro LT/SS (coupe and convertible)

Trax LT

Equinox LT

Traverse Premier

Colorado LT

Silverado Double Cab LT Z71, Crew Cab LTZ Z71

“Redline is another example of Chevrolet bringing SEMA concepts to showrooms,” said Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet. “The SEMA show has proven to be a great way to identify customization trends in the industry, and quickly apply those trends to our most popular Chevrolet models. Based on the strong interest Redline attracted at the show, we believe they will be very popular with customers looking for standout cars, trucks, and crossovers.”

All Redline vehicles are equipped with black wheels featuring distinct red hash marks, black nameplates with a red outline, blacked-out grilles and black Chevrolet bowtie logos.

From there, vehicles feature design elements tailored to the preferences of those specific customers. For example, the Silverado and Colorado Redlines feature red tow hooks, while Camaro Redline features unique black hash marks above the wheels, a design cue taken from Chevy’s long heritage in motorsports.

“Our special edition lineup has been popular with customers and dealers, alike” said Sweeney. “Since the introduction of special editions on vehicles the like Silverado and Camaro, vehicle average transaction prices have increased, time to turn has decreased, and conquest rates have risen, which has contributed to making Chevrolet the fastest-growing brand in the industry two years in a row.”

Silverado Redlines are the first available for purchase; orders can be placed at Chevrolet dealerships now. Availability will be cadenced, and all Redline vehicles will be available for purchase by the end of 2017 calendar year.

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

