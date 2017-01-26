A plant in Algeria for assembling Renault Trucks C and K ranges

Renault Trucks, the leading European truck manufacturer in Algeria with almost a 40% share of the 16-ton market for European vehicles, has just commenced construction of the SOPROVI assembly plant in Meftah. In order to comply with new Algerian regulations, C and K range vehicles for this market will now be assembled locally.

Renault Trucks and Algeria enjoy strong, long-standing ties. In 1958, Berliet started building its GLR Trucks in Rouiba and since then, Berliet Trucks, followed by Renault Trucks, have never left Algeria. The manufacturer now plays a leading role with a 40% share of the 16-ton market. Renault Trucks Algeria and its network employ nearly 600 people.

In order to comply with new Algerian regulations, vehicles manufactured for this market will now be assembled locally. Renault Trucks and the BSF Soukari group therefore signed a shareholder joint-venture agreement in August 2016 and construction of the new plant began in January 2017.

Extending over an area of 24,000 m², the SOPROVI plant is being built in Meftah, in the province of Blida, in two stages, with 1000 vehicles set to be assembled in 2018 and 2000 in 2019, and with production capacity that can be adjusted to meet market requirements. The plant is set to create nearly 500 jobs, including 200 direct jobs and will be mainly dedicated to assembling Renault Trucks C and K ranges.

This new Algerian production site confirms the commitment of Renault Trucks to the Algerian market and is set to play a long-term role in the economic and social development of the country.

