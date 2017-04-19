Nomination to Nokian Tyres’ management team

Mr. Frans Westerlund has been appointed Vice President, CIO and Processes. He will join Nokian Tyres plc as a member of the management team on August 1, 2017. Mr. Westerlund will report to the President and CEO.

Mr. Westerlund, M.Sc. (Economics), age 50, will join Nokian Tyres from Fiskars Corporation where he is currently SVP, Chief Information Officer, Head of Business Processes & IT. He has been a member of Fiskars Corporation’s management team since 2009. Before joining Fiskars, Mr. Westerlund held several ICT-related positions in Nokia Corporation.

“Processes and ICT are strategic enablers for profitable growth of the Company and digitalization adds value to both consumer and customer experience. Mr. Westerlund has strong expertise and experience in business transformation programs and building process and ICT platforms in consumer goods companies. We are happy to welcome him on board,” says Andrei Pantioukhov, interim President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

Mr. Teppo Huovila, current Vice President for Quality, Sustainability and ICT will continue in the Company’s management team as Vice President, Quality and Sustainability.

Process development is currently part of Mr. Timo Tervolin’s responsibilities. He will continue in the Company’s management team as Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development.

