Nissan debuts latest addition to its Canadian lineup at NAIAS – 2017 Nissan Qashqai

The new 2017 Nissan Qashqai is set to make its auto show debut this morning at the North American International Auto Show.

The new Qashqai will be joined on stage by a new Nissan sedan concept. Presenting the two new vehicles will be José Muñoz, Chief Performance Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Chairman, Nissan North America, Inc., and Shiro Nakamura, Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

“The new Qashqai is a great complement to the Nissan CUV lineup,” said Bert Brooks, Senior Manager, Product Planning, Nissan Canada Inc.”While Rogue has been a great success and will continue to appeal to owners with young families, Qashqai fills a need for singles and couples who want the space and versatility of a CUV, but also desire a smaller overall size for urban maneuverability like a passenger car.”

Qashqai has a 2.3-inch shorter wheelbase and a 12.1-inch shorter overall length than Rogue, helping make it more maneuverable in city traffic and an ideal size for tight city parking spaces. Other helpful city adventure features range from up to 1,730L (61.1 cubic feet) of cargo space (2nd row seat folded) and available innovative Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System to the Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)1.

Qashqai offers available Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection2, Intelligent Cruise Control3, Rear Cross Traffic Alert4 and Forward Emergency Braking2.

Qashqai is offered with a standard 141-horsepower 2.0-litre DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) system engine and Xtronic transmission. It goes on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide – in a choice of S, SV and SL grade levels – beginning in spring 2017.

The Nissan sedan concept, which will be revealed at this morning’s media event in the Nissan display at the North American International Auto Show, combines a look at the Nissan’s future design direction while also providing hints at the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility – the company’s roadmap to achieving zero emissions and zero fatalities.

