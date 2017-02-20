New partnership between Dürr Africa and AM Group

Dürr Africa (Pty) Ltd has taken a direct shareholding of 26% in Luhlaza Industrial Services Pty Ltd. The new established company is a joint venture between Dürr Africa and the Anda Maqanda Holdings. The aim is to provide technical services in the field of paint application and vehicle assembly for local car manufacturers.

Together with socio-economic skills and supplier development, this transaction forms part of Dürr Africa’s transformation journey and will improve the company’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) rating.

Luhlaza Industrial Services is a Level 2 B-BBEE Company and will establish a base in East London and Port Elizabeth to be close to both automotive hubs in the Eastern Cape. The task of the company is to initially provide technical services for the local OEM’s.

Dürr Africa has been well-known in the automotive industry in South Africa since its formation in 1971 and will provide technical support for the new company.

Amongst a range of other services, Dürr Africa provides turn-key solutions in the final assembly and paint shop areas of its local and international client base. Dürr Africa has its head office in Port Elizabeth, and also operates from regional offices in East London, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

AM Group is a 100% black owned company, that was established in 2008. The company’s services range from high voltage power infrastructure, automation, mineral resources and renewable energy. Currently the company employs approximately 100 highly skilled professionals such as engineers, technologists and artisans, as well as a well-balanced management. The AM Group also has its head office in Port Elizabeth, and operates throughout Sub-Saharan Africa from the Eastern Cape.

Anda Maqanda, founder and Managing Director of the AM Group and Michael Broek, Managing Director of Dürr Africa have been appointed as Directors of Luhlaza Industrial Services Pty Ltd. Both are excited about the opportunities of this new venture.

“Anda Maqanda has a high level of expertise in the engineering field and brings a lot of know-how and charisma to this operation”, expressed Michael Broek his appreciation to join forces with the new partner.

As a well-known entrepreneur in South Africa, Anda Maqanda has won many prestigious local awards such as Entrepreneur/SME Award (2014 Standard Bank Rising Stars Awards), Young South Africans Award (2014 Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans) and Top Black Entrepreneur (2014 Oliver Empowerment Awards: Top Black Entrepreneur).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.