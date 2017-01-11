New Head of Fleet at Suzuki

Suzuki is very pleased to announce the appointment of Graeme Jenkins as Head of Fleet. Graeme joins the brand at a very exciting time having just posted record UK sales in 2016 of over 38,000 units and with at least 14 per cent of those attributed to Fleet and Corporate Business.

Graeme was previously employed with Maserati as Corporate Sales Manager, a position he held since 2013. Prior to that he gained 15 years industry experience working with Toyota GB in Contract Hire and Leasing, Business Development and latterly in Fleet Sales and Marketing.

Commenting on his new role, Graeme said: “This is an exciting time to be joining Suzuki, with plans for significant product driven growth in the Fleet market along with substantial investment, there is no doubt Suzuki are now serious about Fleet. As a result, I had no hesitation in accepting the position. We will now be raising awareness within the sector of a compelling range of relevant models including the recently launched IGNIS with mild hybid application and facelifted S-Cross with 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre Boosterjet engines”.

Reporting into Graeme, Andrew Wale will continue to have responsibility for residual values, new model launches to the Fleet sector as well SMR’s, Motability and the remarketing of ex-Suzuki GB vehicles to its 158 strong dealer network.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.