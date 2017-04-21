New GT and GT Sport models spearhead updated Mazda2 range

Mazda has announced a host of updates and changes to its highly acclaimed Mazda2 range. Highlights across all models include the introduction of Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control technology and detailed improvements to the suspension and steering to deliver improved ride comfort and steering response. In addition, interior upgrades include new seat fabrics, a new steering wheel and enhanced sound insulation.

Thanks to its KODO: Soul of Motion design and SKYACTIV technology, the current Mazda2 set new standards for a Mazda supermini. Launched in 2015, its combination of sharp handling, attractive styling and efficient engines helped it stand out in the ultra-competitive small car sector. Now subtle enhancements and the launch of two new models – GT and GT Sport – are designed to keep the Mazda2 at the forefront of this ever popular segment.

Now exclusively offered with Mazda’s 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine, the simplified eight-model Mazda2 range starts at just £12,695 for the 75ps SE, while the 75ps engine is also offered in SE-L trim. Making up the bulk of the range the 90ps version of the 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G engine is offered in SE-L Nav, Sport Nav and GT trim, while the 115ps output engine is exclusively matched to the flagship GT Sport and a six-speed manual gearbox.

All models feature new seat fabrics, a new steering wheel and revised door mirrors with wraparound indicators. Enhanced refinement across the range is achieved thanks to the adoption of noise-insulating glass in the windscreen and additional under bonnet sound proofing. Plus, to reduce high-frequency noise entering the cabin from the rear, sound absorbing material has been added to the inside of the tailgate, the parcel shelf and the spare wheel well.

This improvement in refinement is matched to subtle enhancements to the Mazda2’s already driver-focused dynamics. Front and rear damper settings have been revised to enhance ride quality, while to improve body control the front anti-roll bar bushing has changed and the structure of the front lower suspension arm has been modified. Additionally, a small recalibration of the electric power steering has resulted in improved steering feel.

The upgraded Mazda2’s dynamic enhancements also see the introduction of G-Vectoring Control (GVC). Having made its debut on the 2017 Mazda3, GVC is now standard across the Mazda2 range, the first of Mazda’s SKYACTIV-VEHICLE DYNAMCIS technologies it varies engine torque to optimise loading on the wheels when cornering to indiscernibly provide more precise handling and improve comfort.

Across the key trim levels the upgraded Mazda2 now features additional equipment: SE-L and SE-L Nav cars now feature LED front fog lamps, auto power-folding mirrors and passenger seat height adjustment, while Sport Nav models benefit from subtle visual enhancements including new 16-inch alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna.

However, thanks to new Deep Crimson Mica and Eternal Blue Mica paint colours that are both exclusive to the GT and GT Sport, it’s these models that really stand out. LED headlights, LED daylight running lights, a contrasting black rear spoiler and 16-inch silver alloy wheels further distinguish these new flagship models, while inside both the GT and GT Sport feature black leather seats with a brown dash insert, a colour head-up display, Mazda2 scuff plates and on the 115ps GT Sport, a reversing camera.

As before, the Mazda2 features excellent active safety equipment with all 90ps and 115ps powered cars featuring Smart City Brake Support and Lane Departure Warning System. All cars outside of the entry-level 75ps engine models come with Mazda’s 7” Colour touch-screen display with MZD-Connect infotainment system, integrated navigation, DAB radio and cruise control, while Sport Nav and GT-Line models feature high-end equipment like privacy glass, rear parking sensors, climate control air-conditioning and smart keyless entry.

Commenting on the revisions to the Mazda2 Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK said, “with annual UK sales of over 10,000 cars, the Mazda2 is a really important car in our line up. It may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driving involvement and quality that mark out all our products. These updates come just two years after the current Mazda2’s launch but they are designed to ensure the Mazda2 remains a class-leading contender in what remains the biggest selling segment in the UK car market.”

Adding, “our simplified eight-model line-up has been created based on feedback from our customers and dealers, and with the new GT and GT Sport models we have two standout models that deliver the high-end equipment, premium looks and high-quality discerning small car buyers are looking for.”

