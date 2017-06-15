New Alfa Romeo Stelvio to be fitted with SKF hub units

SKF hub bearing units (HBU3) are selected for Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) Group’s recently launched Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

The powerful new Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV is equipped with SKF’s third generation, premium quality HBU3.

A fully integrated, lightweight wheel bearing system, the HBU3 features a double row angular contact ball bearing with matched rings and ball-sets to provide the required preload. Contact angles are optimised to provide specific preload and withstand the extreme wheel load conditions expected with this high-performance vehicle.

The HBU3 incorporates a flange in the non-rotating bearing ring, and another flange in the rotating ring of the bearing. The rotating flange is machined after bearing assembly to achieve very low run-out tolerances, reducing vibration and noise during braking.

SKF is supplying three different HBU3 for the Stelvio: one for the non-driven wheels and two for the driven wheels in both two- and four-wheel drive versions, with the hub bearing units being designed to meet the torque capacities up to 510hp. Drivers of the new Stelvio will experience excellent ride and handling performance, thanks to the high stiffness imparted by SKF’s HBU3 raceway geometry.

Andrea Reisoli-Matthieu, Corporate Account Director for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group at SKF comments: “FCA is a strategic partner for SKF and we are proud to supply the business with a range of products, which now includes specialised hub bearing units for the impressive new Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV, as well as valve stem seals and rear cranckshaft seals for the 2.2 diesel engine. Our wheel bearings for this vehicle draw upon our experience of working for GT cars and off road vehicles and have been designed to support the superior driving experience of the Stelvio.”

The hub bearing units are manufactured at SKF’s Airasca plant in Italy.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.