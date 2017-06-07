All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Named ‘Best Minivan’ on Parents Magazine and Edmunds List of ’10 Best Family Cars of 2017′

Parents magazine and Edmunds have named the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica the “Best Minivan” on their list of the “10 Best Family Cars of 2017.”



“If you’re looking for the perfect family vehicle, the Chrysler Pacifica is tough to beat,” said Ed Hellwig, Edmunds senior editor. “It has more than enough room for kids and cargo along with unique family friendly features and top-notch safety scores.”



For the 10th consecutive year, experts from both Parents magazine and Edmunds examined and assessed hundreds of vehicles, narrowing down the list to the 10 models that offer the best combination of value, performance, safety and family-friendly features.



The “10 Best Family Cars of 2017,” including the Chrysler Pacifica, will be featured in the July issue of Parents magazine, available on newsstands June 7, as well as online at www.parents.com/best-family-cars.



The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment.



With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.



The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative hybrid powertrain. The Pacifica is the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.

