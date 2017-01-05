Mercedes-Benz Vans at the 2017 “Caravan, Motor, Touristik” show: Marco Polo HORIZON extends the family of compact camper vans from Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz Vans adds another member to its family of compact camper vans: the new Marco Polo HORIZON complements the product portfolio consisting of the Marco Polo and Marco Polo ACTIVITY. Mercedes-Benz will present the newcomer to the public for the first time during the international “Caravan, Motor, Touristik” (CMT) show. The show takes place in Stuttgart from 14 to 22 January. The third member of the Marco Polo family can be ordered as of now, with prices starting at 52 051 Euro (including 19 percent VAT in Germany).

“The Marco Polo and Marco Polo ACTIVITY are very popular with our customers and are high in demand. We therefore decided to extend our portfolio of compact camper vans by adding the Marco Polo HORIZON”, says Klaus Maier, Head of Marketing and Sales Mercedes-Benz Vans. “With our new Marco Polo HORIZON we appeal to customers who want the handling and high-quality design of a passenger car but need a flexible vehicle for their active leisure pursuits”, continues Klaus Maier.

Thanks to its flexible seating configurations with up to seven seats and sleeping options for up to five people, the Marco Polo HORIZON combines maximum functionality with the design of the V-Class. The new compact camper van bearing the Mercedes star is aimed at trend-conscious adventurers. They look for a flexible and functional vehicle for spontaneous trips and outdoor activities but do not want to forsake a stylish appearance. Thanks to compact exterior dimensions and a vehicle height below two metres, the Marco Polo HORIZON is not just ideal for leisure activities, it is also a perfect everyday companion. For instance, it can get into any standard multi-storey car park without problems.

Marco Polo: one family – but with several unique characters

Independence and everyday practicality are firmly embedded in the DNA of the entire Marco Polo product family: equipped with a kitchenette, wardrobe, swivelling front seats, a bench seat with bed extension and roof bed, the standard version of the Marco Polo based on the V-Class offers space for four people. The Marco Polo is the ideal vehicle for individualists and savourers who like to use their camper van for longer trips whilst looking to retain as much independence as possible and enjoy familiar living comfort. They also appreciate everyday practicality and attach importance to style. For the third time in a row, the readers of promobil magazine voted the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo first place in the “Compact Camper Van” category, awarding it the “Compact Camper Van of the Year” title once again in 2017.

The Marco Polo ACTIVITY compact recreational vehicle based on the Vito Tourer is foremost functional and flexible. Featuring an exceptionally variable interior and comfortable sleeping options for up to five people, it is aimed at young families as well as at sports enthusiasts and outdoor fans seeking the spontaneous adventure.

The new Marco Polo HORIZON combines attributes of the Marco Polo and Marco Polo ACTIVITY, making it an ideal addition to the portfolio to attract new target groups.

The new Marco Polo HORIZON combines stylish design with maximum functionality

Attend a business meeting in the morning, pick up the kids and their classmates from school in the afternoon, then a climbing weekend with friends: the multiple seating configurations possible in the Marco Polo HORIZON reflect its exceptional versatility. These range from the standard five-seater with three-seater bench/berth and two swivelling front seats to four single comfort seats in the rear to the seven-seater with three-seater bench/berth in the second rear row and two additional single seats in the first rear row. Seats can also be removed if more space is required to transport sports and leisure equipment – transforming the everyday van into a recreational vehicle. Overnight comfort is also assured. The comfortable roof bed for two people measures 2.05 m x 1.13 m. Depending on the seating configuration, the bench seat/berth in the rear can be turned into a bed measuring 1.93 m x 1.35 m for up to three people. Two drawers underneath the bench seat/berth provide stowage space. Furthermore, it is possible to darken the interior using curtains for a good night’s sleep.

The Marco Polo HORIZON can be stylishly individualised with an array of high-quality materials. Be it wood-look, piano lacquer-look or wave-look trim – the design of the cockpit based on the V-Class lends the camper van that certain something. Featuring a wide choice of further optional extras, such as the Interior Design package with Lugano leather or the AMG Line, the Marco Polo HORIZON can be tailored to meet every taste.

The Mercedes me connect services will also be available for the Marco Polo HORIZON. Customers will be able to easily connect with their vehicle via smartphone, tablet or PC. The Mercedes me connect Standard Services, which come free of charge, include the Mercedes-Benz Emergency Call System, Accident Recovery, Maintenance Management and Breakdown Management, as well as Telediagnostics and Remote Vehicle Diagnostics. Further options available include real-time Live Traffic Information and numerous Remote Online Services such as control of the optional hot-water auxiliary heating. With these the Marco Polo HORIZON offers the convenience of state-of-the-art connectivity.

The Marco Polo HORIZON can be ordered with all the familiar V-Class diesel engines, with outputs ranging from 100 kW to 120 kW to 140 kW. As an alternative to rear-wheel drive, 4MATIC all-wheel drive is also on offer – both in conjunction with the 7G-TRONIC PLUS seven-speed automatic transmission (combined fuel consumption: 6.8 – 6.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 179 – 158 g/km).

Entire Marco Polo family with “certified occupant protection” TÜV test mark and enhanced travel comfort

In an accident scenario defined by TÜV Rhineland in 2015, the Marco Polo was the first camper van to have proved in a crash test, over and beyond the conventional testing regime, how well the occupants are protected from the vehicle’s load as well as the stability of the vehicle’s fitted furniture. In this test, the vehicle structure absorbed all the forces generated in a collision at a speed of 56 km/h without any particular deformation in the interior. The built-in units remained intact and the furniture doors closed. Now the new Marco Polo HORIZON model and the Marco Polo ACTIVITY model have likewise received the “certified occupant protection” test mark from TÜV Rhineland.

The new, optionally available electric tilting/sliding glass sunroof ensures that there is always a pleasant climate inside all Marco Polo models. The visible glass surface measures approximately 600 mm x 330 mm, and the sliding sunroof can be opened by up to 250 mm, ensuring ideal ventilation and air circulation when sleeping or cooking, for example. There is also a manually operated roller blind that can be set to any position for darkening the interior. The tilting/sliding glass sunroof can be ordered as from March 2017.

In the roof bed optimised spring elements with point elasticity as well as a new, breathable cover for the cold foam mattress further enhance the already outstanding sleeping comfort of the Marco Polo models. The roof bed’s load-bearing capacity has been increased to 200 kg.

Marco Polo and Marco Polo ACTIVITY – now available in new right-hand drive markets

As well as adding the Marco Polo HORIZON to the product portfolio, Mercedes-Benz Vans is driving forward its global presence in the compact camper van segment. The Marco Polo will be launched with right-hand drive in the UK for the first time before the end of the year. Moreover, the Marco Polo ACTIVITY will come to Australia as a right-hand drive vehicle in 2017. This is the first time a Marco Polo model will be available outside of Europe, benefitting the “Mercedes-Benz Vans goes global” growth strategy.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.