MANN+HUMMEL recognized by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as a 2016 Supplier of the Year Winner

The Supplier Qualitas Convention ceremony of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) was held at the Auditorium of the Lingotto Center in Turin on December 14. MANN+HUMMEL won the award in the chassis and engine systems category. The filtration expert was awarded by FCA for a second time in this year.

The winners were chosen by the FCA management. More than 1,000 suppliers were ranked in thirteen categories such as Interior & Electrical, Powertrain or Sustainability. In the category ‘Chassis and Engine Systems’ MANN+HUMMEL impressed with its product quality and customer orientation.

The motivation for the award from FCA Group Purchasing was: “This supplier has demonstrated excellent quality and a customer oriented partnership approach. They have consistently shown a strong commitment to our programs and a long-term mindset in its relationship with FCA.”

On the evening of the ceremony, Edoardo Calarco, EMEA Head of Purchasing Chassis and Engine Systems Unit presented the award to Kai Knickmann, President & General Manager Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer at MANN+HUMMEL.

MANN+HUMMEL was awarded twice by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in this year. At the annual all supplier meeting in Detroit in July FCA gave the Top Quality Award in the engine systems group to MANN+HUMMEL.

