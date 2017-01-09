Lexus announces pricing for all-new 2018 LC performance coupe

Since the premiere of the LC 500 performance coupe last year, the most frequently asked question has been, “How much will it cost?” Today that question was answered with news that both the 2018 LC 500 and its hybrid sibling, the LC 500h, will have Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) below $100,000 when they arrive at dealerships this May.

The all-new LC 500, powered by a normally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, matched with the first direct shift 10-speed automatic transmission to be featured in a luxury car, delivering 471 horsepower and 398 lb.-ft of torque, will have a starting MSRP of $92,000. The LC 500h, powered by 3.5-liter, V6 full hybrid powertrain, delivering a total system output of 354 horsepower, will have a starting MSRP of $96,510.

The LC is a new flagship 2+2 performance coupe with avant-garde styling achieved through an unprecedented level of cooperation between design and engineering teams. It is the first model on the new Lexus ‘Global Architecture – Luxury’ platform (GA-L), designed for new generations of front engine/rear-wheel drive Lexus models. As the first model to benefit from Lexus’ new Multi-Stage Hybrid system, the LC 500h delivers efficient environmental performance without sacrificing powerful driving performance.

The LC will be equipped with an array of standard features such as ultra-compact triple projector LED headlamps, arrowhead daytime running lights (DRL) combined with the triple-projector headlamps to create the next-generation Lexus lamp signature, three-dimensional rear lamp, Drive Mode Select, paddle shifters, next-generation Remote Touch Interface with touchpad, Lexus Premium Audio, and a color 10.3 inch TFT multi-information display. All LCs are equipped as standard with Lexus Safety System+, a package of active safety features including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Intelligent High Beam.

Optional equipment on the base LC 500 and LC 500h models includes 20” and 21” forged wheels, Mark Levinson audio system, Limited Slip Differential (LSD), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Intuitive Park Assist (IPA), Heads-Up Display (HUD) and Cold Area Package, which includes heated steering wheel and windshield de-icer.



LC 500 LC 500h MSRP* $92,000 $96,510 Touring Package - glass roof, 20” forged wheels, semi-aniline seats, heated and ventilated front seats, 2-way passenger seat lumbar, Mark Levinson audio system, BSM, and IPA. $4,000 $2,790 Sport Package with Glass -20” forged wheels, Alcantara Sport seats to provide greater driver support and grip during dynamic driving, heated and ventilated front seats, 2-way passenger seat lumbar, Lexus Premium Audio, LSD, BSM and IPA. $4,000 $2,400 Sport Package with Carbon - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic composite roof, 21” forged wheels, Alcantara Sport seats, heated and ventilated front seats, 2-way passenger seat lumbar, LSD, BSM and IPA. Mark Levinson audio system, HUD and Cold Area Package options are also available. $7,000 $5,400 Performance Package with Carbon - Sport Package with Carbon features plus Active Rear Steering, Variable Gear Ratio System (VGRS), Active Rear Spoiler, Alcantara headliner, and Carbon Fiber scuff plates. $10,000 $8,790

*MSRP does not include a delivery, processing and handling fee of $975.

