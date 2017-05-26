IVECO is sustainable mobility partner of the Taormina G7 Summit

IVECO and IVECO BUS are sustainable mobility partners of the Taormina G7 Summit, under the Italian Presidency. IVECO BUS will supply for the event three Daily Minibus – two powered by Natural Gas and one Electric model – to ensure internal mobility of the delegations during the two days. All the vehicles have arrived in Taormina and are ready to transport delegations, ministers, officials and personalities attending the summit. The vehicles will also be used for the forthcoming events linked to the G7 Summit that will take place up until October in many Italian cities and will include the Environment Summit in June in Bologna and, in September, the Technology and Industry Summit in Turin.

IVECO and IVECO BUS are driven by their commitment to sustainability and their relentless focus on innovation and new technologies make the brands the ideal partners to undertake new paths towards more innovative alternatives for a sustainable mobility: low environmental impact vehicles with high technological content for greater safety.

The first vehicle, a Daily Tourys in its Electric version, not only represents the strong presence of IVECO BUS in sustainable energy but also the excellence of the brand: Daily Tourys has just been crowned “International Minibus of the year” 2017 by the jury of the prestigious European International Bus & Coach of the Year Awards.

This “zero emissions” vehicle in its full electric version, a 16-seater with 7.120 m in length, is perfect for environmental-friendly, silent and comfortable shuttle services. Compared to the previous generation Daily Electric, this new model has a range of up to 110 or 160 km (with 2 or 3 batteries respectively), delivers a 25% increase in efficiency, and offers an additional 100 kg on the payload as well as a 20% longer battery life.

The two Daily Minibus “Natural Power”, featuring a sustainable CNG technology, deliver the same performance and transient response as its diesel equivalents. The 3.0 litre engine, with its 136 hp and best-in-class 350 Nm torque, suits every mission. Natural gas is today a mature, affordable and economically accessible technology that can provide immediate answers in addressing pollution issues – especially in urban areas – and reducing CO2 emissions.

