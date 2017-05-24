Groupe PSA’s “2017 Supplier Awards”: Excellence rewarded

In 2017, the PSA Group recognised the excellence of its suppliers in 7 categories:

“Award Program Management”: VALEO LIGHTING, PLASTIC OMNIUM, SUMITOMO and LEAR received this award in recognition of their performance in terms of the quality of deliverables, adherence to schedules, cost control, project management, success of launches and technical expertise.

“Award Value Creation Product & Services”: AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING, ASTI and COMPASS received this award in recognition of their ability to offer innovative technical solutions and new value-creating services.

“Award Independant AfterMarket Performance”: ITT CORPORATION and VALEO SERVICE received this award for their total adherence to PSA’s aftermarket project “One Stop Shop 200″ and their tailored flexibility and support for the launch of the Groupe PSA’s “Distrigo” activity.

“Award Indirect Material Machinery & Equipment”: IBM and VEOLIA were recognised for their performance in terms of service, quality, cost, compliance with deadlines and quick response.

“Cost Savings Award”: GEFCO, A RAYMOND, MAHLE THERMIQUE and EATON were recognised for their exceptional performance in economic areas (sales representatives, processes, methods, logistics, etc.) and their 2017 proposal of a cost reduction portfolio in line with Group targets.

“Award Corporate Social Responsibility”: SOLVAY was rewarded for its remarkable measures based on 4 criteria – environmental performance, social performance, ethics, and control of the subcontracting chain. Performance is assessed by an external firm commissioned by the Groupe PSA, based on a questionnaire focused on international requirements in terms of Sustainable Development.

“Best Supplier Plants Award”:

This event is also the opportunity to praise the performance and industrial excellence of the suppliers’ manufacturing plants which meet the Group’s quality requirements, from the production of the vehicle to the hand-over of the keys to the end customer.

Executive Vice President, Industrial Director Yann Vincent and Executive Vice President, Quality and Engineering Director Gilles Le Borgne awarded this prize to 11 plants, which received the award for the third time!

