Green Hills Software showcases high assurance platforms for automotive cockpit with Renesas’ R-Car

Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in high assurance operating systems, has announced an expanded collaboration with Renesas Electronics Corporation by delivering integrated automotive solutions and global customer adoption of the safe and secure INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS) and INTEGRITY Multivisor™ virtualization for the latest Renesas R-Car automotive computing system-on-chips (SoCs). Both companies have demonstrated solutions based on Renesas’ R-Car H3 and R-Car D1 SoCs and new support for R-Car M3, showcasing solutions for advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), reconfigurable digital instrument clusters, eCockpit domain consolidation and connected car V2X.

Today, global automotive carmakers and their Tier 1 suppliers in North America, Europe and Asia have adopted INTEGRITY and INTEGRITY Multivisor as a common virtualization platform on which to tame software complexity and reduce the number of electronic control units (ECUs). The certified INTEGRITY separation kernel architecture is the trusted foundation enabling guest operating systems such as Linux and Android to run safely alongside other functions requiring certified safety and security such as digital instrument clusters and integrated cockpits, connected car, and advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

“The combination of Green Hills Software’s secure INTEGRITY RTOS and INTEGRITY Multivisor virtualization software and Renesas’ R-Car SoCs delivers robust safety and security functions for our customers,” said Masahiro Suzuki, vice president, head of Automotive Information Solution Business Division at Renesas Electronics Corporation. “Safety and security are becoming increasingly important for OEMs and Tier 1s with the rapid expansion of in-vehicle connectivity. We are pleased to deliver a safe and secure semiconductor platform together with Green Hills Software that satisfies the requirements for cockpit and ADAS.”

Software developers can quick-start their development time thanks to Green Hills support of both the R-Car starter kits and Salvator-X development boards for the R-Car H3 and R-Car M3 SoCs. INTEGRITY and INTEGRITY Multivisor are integrated as well as Green Hills Software’s development tools featuring the industry-leading C/C++ compilers, MULTI® integrated development environment, TimeMachine™ backward execution trace debugger, and MISRA C Adherence Checker.

The INTEGRITY RTOS and Multivisor platform for Renesas R-Car includes support for:

Secure virtualization and separation technology allowing ISO 26262-certified application code to coexist with general-purpose code or guest operating systems with freedom from interference. The platform can monitor the health of all applications and guests in real-time.

Highly configurable virtualization platform allowing users to seamlessly configure peripheral routing and utilization between INTEGRITY RTOS and any guest operating system, including the ability to safely share peripherals between critical tasks and general-purpose tasks or guest operating systems.

Fully accelerated 3D graphics utilizing the PowerVR™ 3D graphics processing unit (GPU), including the capability to fully share the GPU between the host RTOS and multiple guest operating systems, all while ensuring the RTOS graphics applications have guaranteed priority for meeting functional safety requirements.

Complete AUTOSAR-compliant application framework, allowing existing AUTOSAR software components to be seamlessly and tightly integrated, providing for maximum software re-use.

Maximum virtualization performance utilizing hardware acceleration built into the Renesas R-Car architecture.

Support for functional safety elements of the Renesas R-Car H3, R-Car D1 and R-Car M3 SoCs.

Advanced software development tools including MULTI IDE, optimizing C/C++ compilers, MISRA C Adherence Checker and other integrated tools to improve code quality and efficiency.

Availability

INTEGRITY and INTEGRITY Multivisor and its comprehensive set of integrated software and hardware tools are available today for Renesas R-Car H3, R-Car D1 and R-Car M3.

