Ford issues three safety recalls and one safety compliance recall in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing three safety recalls and one safety compliance recall in North America. Details are as follows:

Ford issues safety recall for certain 2013-15 Ford Escape, Ford Fiesta ST, Ford Fusion and Ford Transit Connect 1.6-liter GTDI vehicles for under-hood fire risk

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 230,000 2014 Ford Escape, 2014-15 Ford Fiesta ST, 2013-14 Ford Fusion and 2013-15 Ford Transit Connect vehicles equipped with 1.6-liter GTDI engines. Ford’s investigation of these vehicles has identified a risk of under-hood fires.

In the affected vehicles, a lack of coolant circulation could cause an engine to overheat, resulting in a crack in the cylinder head. A cracked cylinder head can result in a pressurized oil leak. Oil that comes into contact with a hot engine surface increases the risk of a fire in the engine compartment.

Ford is aware of 29 reports of fire associated with this issue in the United States and Canada. No injuries have been reported.

Affected vehicles equipped with 1.6-liter GTDI engines include:

2014 Escape – Louisville Assembly Plant, Feb. 12, 2013 to Sept. 2, 2014

2014-15 Fiesta ST – Cuautitlan Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2013 to May 27, 2014

2013-14 Fusion – Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 15, 2012 to June 6, 2014

2013-15 Transit Connect – Valencia Assembly Plant, June 13, 2013 to Dec. 14, 2014

There are approximately 230,756 vehicles equipped with 1.6-liter GTDI engines located in North America, including 208,584 in the United States and federalized territories, 21,854 in Canada and 318 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S09.

Ford will mail customers instructions from the owner’s manual on how to check and refill coolant. Customers can continue to drive their vehicles, but should see their dealer if their vehicle exhibits a coolant leak, overheating or frequently needs coolant added. When service kits are available, dealers will install a coolant level sensor with supporting hardware and software at no charge to the customer.

Ford Motor Company expands safety recall for certain 2014 Ford Fiesta, 2013-14 Ford Fusion and 2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles to replace door latches

Ford Motor Company is expanding a previously announced safety recall regarding door latches to include approximately 211,000 more vehicles. Affected vehicles include 2014 Ford Fiesta, 2013-14 Ford Fusion and 2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

In the affected vehicles, the pawl spring tab in the side door latch could break. A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a “door will not close” condition. A door that opens while driving increases the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue in the vehicles included in this supplement to safety action 15S16.

Affected vehicles include:

2014 Fiesta – Cuautitlan Assembly Plant, June 1, 2013 to Oct. 31, 2013

2014 Fusion – Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18, 2013 to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-14 Fusion – Hermosillo Assembly Plant, June 1, 2013 to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-14 Lincoln MKZ – Hermosillo Assembly Plant, June 1, 2013 to Oct. 31, 2013

There are 210,619 vehicles affected in this expanded recall in North America, including 191,432 in the United States and federalized territories, 10,996 in Canada and 8,191 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 15S16.

Dealers will replace all four side door latches with a more robust service door latch at no cost to the customer.

Ford issues safety recall for certain 2017 Ford F-450 and F-550 vehicles to replace the driveshaft

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 548 2017 Ford F-450 and F-550 vehicles to replace the driveshaft.

Affected vehicles may experience driveline vibration caused by a powertrain system resonance condition at speeds above 75 mph. Continued operation of a vehicle at these speeds could result in a resonance frequency that may fracture transmission and/or driveline components. Fracture of the transmission and/or driveline components may result in a loss of motive power without warning while driving, or unintended vehicle movement in park if the parking brake is not applied, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include:

2017 F-450/F-550 – Kentucky Assembly Plant, June 6, 2016 to Feb. 21, 2017

2017 F-450/F-550 – Ohio Assembly Plant, Feb. 16, 2016 to Feb. 21, 2017

There are approximately 548 vehicles located in North America, including 509 in the United States and 39 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S08.

Dealers will replace the two-piece driveshaft with a new three-piece driveshaft and two center bearing brackets at no charge to the customer.

Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Edge vehicles to repair windshield header welds

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 111 2017 Ford Edge vehicles for missing windshield header welds.

Affected vehicles may have been built with missing welds in the windshield header portion of the body sheet metal. Vehicles with an improperly welded windshield header may have reduced lateral structural integrity, potentially increasing the risk of injury in a side-impact crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include certain 2017 Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Feb. 21, 2017 to Feb. 22, 2017.

The recall involves approximately 111 vehicles located in North America, including 84 in the United States, 26 in Canada and one in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C05.

Dealers will repair windshield headers at no cost to the customer.

