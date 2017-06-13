FCA Canada: Alfa Romeo 4C honoured as best value luxury sports car in 2017 Vincentric Best Value in Canada Awards

- The Alfa Romeo 4C was honoured today with a Vincentric Award for Best Value in the Luxury Sports Car category.

The award-winning Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe demonstrates its rich sporting tradition with race-inspired, mid-engine design and a state-of-the-art, Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis. With seating for two and the soundtrack of an Italian performance-tuned engine and exhaust, the Alfa Romeo 4C is among the most exhilarating experiences in motoring – and represents the very core of Alfa Romeo’s DNA and heritage.

U.S.-based Vincentric has more than a decade of experience in automotive industry data analysis. This is the sixth year of its Best Value in Canada awards. To pick its winners, Vincentric scrutinizes objective data on vehicles in each segment of the market, factoring in everything from the cost of insurance and repair, to fuel consumption, maintenance and depreciation.

“No matter what type of vehicle a Canadian consumer is looking to purchase, we know that value is fundamental to the buying decision,” said Reid Bigland, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “To have the Alfa Romeo 4C recognized by the independent experts at Vincentric with a Best Value designation in the highly competitive Luxury Sports Car category, says a lot about the quality we are putting in these vehicles.”

“The Alfa Romeo 4C not only earned the Vincentric Best Value in Canada award but also demonstrated the lowest operating costs and the best fuel economy in its class,” said David Wurster, President of Vincentric. “If sports car buyers in Canada are looking for great value, the 4C should be at the top of their list.”