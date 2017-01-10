Fairchild parts available as part of ON Semiconductor range at Avnet Silica

Avnet Silica, an Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) company provides the full range of ON Semiconductor products following the ON Semiconductor acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

The acquisition positions ON Semiconductor as a leading supplier of power management and analog semiconductor solutions for a wide range of applications and end-markets. The full complement of products from the ON Semiconductor Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group is available from Avnet Silica. Fairchild Semiconductor products now included within the ON Semiconductor collection include power solutions for e-vehicles, intelligent modules for industrial applications, and mobile power for smart devices.

“At Avnet Silica we pride ourselves on making things simple for our customers. By distributing the entire range of ON Semiconductor parts, including those that have been incorporated since the acquisition, there will be no disruption in the supply chain,” said Mario Orlandi, President of Avnet Silica.

“We are glad to extend the franchise of these newly acquired products to Avnet Silica. This is a natural step considering our long lasting cooperation. We strongly believe that Avnet Silica’s technical expertise especially in the power area, will bring value to our common customers”, said Jeff Thomson, Vice President, Global Channel Sales.

The extended portfolio of ON Semiconductor products includes automotive-grade low-, mid-, and high-voltage MOSFETs, IGBTs, LDOs and switch mode power supplies. Providing solutions for traditional internal combustion engines as well as the EV/HEV market. Industrial customers have access to a complete range of motor-based systems including power modules and discretes, BLDC motor control ICs and IPMs. The inclusion of the Fairchild IGBTs for solar inverters and super-junction MOSFETs as well as GaN power switches for networking, cloud, telecom and data centers positions ON Semiconductor as a leader in the industrial market.

The full range of products is available immediately from Avnet Silica.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.