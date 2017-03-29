The Eco Tour di Sicilia and Renault ZOE help put Italy’s cultural heritage centre stage

Renault today announced the signing of an exclusive partnership with Sicily by Car, a leading car rental company in Italy, and Enel, the country’s largest energy supplier, to roll out the Eco Tour di Sicilia. This initiative by Sicily by Car will make it possible to tour the whole of Sicily exclusively by electric car.

The first of its kind in Italy and Europe, the Eco Tour di Sicilia aims to overcome the obstacles that hamper green mobility in Sicily, such as limited vehicle range or a lack of charging stations.

The Eco Tour di Sicilia will add 200 Renault ZOEs to Sicily by Car’s fleet. ZOE is currently the only mass-market electric car on the market to offer an NEDC range of 400km, equivalent to about 300km in real-world conditions. The eco-tour project will also deploy a network of charging stations on the island: up to 400 Enel chargers are to be installed in the region’s principal cities and along tourist itineraries. Residents will be able to use these public charging stations for their own electric vehicles. The opportunity to take a long road trip while enjoying regular access to charging points will bring unexplored freedom of movement to all-electric travel in both urban and rural settings.

An electric vehicle is a zero-emissions1 form of mobility and the ideal means of transport to fight the greenhouse effect responsible for global warming. Electric vehicles are also key to cleaner air and better health for city dwellers. And since they do not run on fossil fuels, they help drive the automobile industry’s energy transition.

“By supporting e-mobility, we are enhancing and protecting the extraordinary natural, artistic and cultural heritage of which the Sicily region is such an excellent example,” says Bernard Chrétien, CEO, Renault Italy.

1 Zero emissions during operation: no emission of CO2 or regulated air pollutants when driven through the NEDC testing cycle, excluding wear of parts.

