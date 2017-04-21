DSM – repurchase of shares (18 – 20 April 2017)

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, has repurchased 75,948 of its own shares in the period from 18 April 2017 up to and including 20 April 2017 at an average price of €65.02. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering existing option plans and stock dividends, announced on 13 March 2017. The consideration of this repurchase was €4.9 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1,102,552 shares for a total consideration of €69.7 million.

For more detailed information see the ‘Daily transaction details 2.9m Share Repurchase Program announced 13 Mar 2017’.

