Double win for Mercedes-Benz at UK Car of the Year Awards 2017

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been named ‘Best Executive Car’ by the UK Car of the Year jury, while the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet has won the ‘Best Cabriolet Car’ title.

The E-Class was recognised thanks to its ‘class, comfort and quality’ by the jury, which consists of 27 of the country’s most influential motoring journalists, while the S-Class Cabriolet was praised for its good looks, comfort and driving dynamics.

The judges agreed the E-Class “sets new standards for tech and comfort” and has “the best executive class interior in the industry and an exterior that’s rediscovered its former elegance.”

On the S-Class Cabriolet, it was noted that “this drop-top wins on looks alone, but it’s also comfortable, capable and great to drive.”

