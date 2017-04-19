Dana highlights advanced solutions for electric, hybrid vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2017

At Auto Shanghai 2017, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is showcasing select technologies from its Spicer Electrified portfolio of fully integrated motor, control, and e-drive technologies, as well as thermal-management products for electric and hybrid vehicles.

On display is Dana’s new Spicer electric motor-driven gearbox, which is specifically engineered to deliver better acceleration and higher torque in high-speed battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Additionally, Dana’s new Spicer Electrified e-axles for electric transit buses and city delivery vehicles feature a fully integrated motor and gear box and leverage the company’s vast experience in chassis drivetrain applications. These e-axles are planned for launch in 2018.

Dana is also collaborating with automotive manufacturers to develop all-wheel-drive (AWD) e-axles that deliver superior performance, packaging, and reliability, while meeting customer demand for AWD functionality paired with traditional front-wheel-drive hybrids.

The company also offers an extensive range of highly engineered Long thermal-management products for electric and hybrid vehicles, including aluminum integrated cooling plates that ensure the performance and reliability of insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) switches.

These advanced technologies demonstrate the importance Dana places on developing vehicle solutions that promote sustainability. This emphasis is also reflected in the prioritization of hybridization and electrification in the company’s enterprise strategy, “Shifting into Overdrive.”

“Chinese auto buyers purchased almost half of all the plug-in electric vehicles sold in the world last year, and Chinese officials have set ambitious goals for the further adoption of hybrid- and electric-powered vehicles in the decades ahead,” said Bob Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies and the leader of Dana’s company-wide electrification and hybridization strategy. “With over 25 years of supplying innovations to the Chinese vehicle industry and a proven range of advanced technologies that improve fuel-efficiency and reduce emissions, Dana is ideally positioned to help OEMs as they design vehicle programs for the future.”

Electric and hybrid vehicle technology is a main tenet of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s “Made in China 2025″ initiative. Government authorities currently support the commercialization of new energy vehicles through subsidies for vehicle manufacturers and plans for a nationwide charging-station network. Chinese officials expect automakers to produce two million electric and hybrid vehicles annually by 2020 — a 500 percent increase over 2015.

Dana has been recognized by the China Decision Makers Consultancy (CDMC) over the past three years for its electric and hybrid vehicle solutions. Earlier this month, Dana was named the “Outstanding Power Electronics Solution Provider of the Year,” while Dana earned the “Best Battery Solution Provider of the Year” award in 2015 and 2016. Additionally, Dana’s Long-brand two-sided chip cooling technology was a 2016 Automotive News PACE Award finalist.

Visitors may learn more about Dana’s industry-leading solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles at Auto Shanghai this week in hall 4.2, stand 4BF001 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

