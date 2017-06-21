Dana earns quality award from PACCAR

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that the company has been recognized with the 10 parts per million (PPM) Quality Award by PACCAR Inc., a global technology leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of premium light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates.

Dana’s manufacturing facilities in Lima, Ohio; Sterling, Illinois; Danville, Kentucky; Wellingborough, U.K.; and Sorocaba, Brazil, were honored for their commitment to excellent quality and warranty performance in providing PACCAR with products that achieved 10 PPM or better level of quality.

“Throughout the world, our trucks have earned a reputation for unsurpassed quality. Part of this success goes to our trusted suppliers,” said Debra Poppas, vice president of global quality at PACCAR. “We look forward to an ongoing relationship with Dana as we continue to deliver the highest quality and best performing products to our customers.”

“We value our long-standing position as a trusted supplier to PACCAR, and Dana shares their commitment to driving a culture with a strong focus on quality,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. “These awards acknowledge our dedication to continuously improving customer value by producing reliable driveline solutions that deliver superior performance and fuel efficiency.”

Dana supplies PACCAR with a range of Spicer® steer axles, steering shafts, and driveshaft assemblies, as well as Victor Reinz® engine gaskets.

