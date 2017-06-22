Daimler Trucks North America expands its parts distribution network

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) continues to make significant investments in its supply chain network. In the past month, DTNA has announced the addition of two new parts distribution centers.

An efficient supply chain network is an important component of delivering uptime and a good customer experience. The addition of the new facilities in Grimes, Iowa and Whitestown, Indiana will allow DTNA to service its customers more effectively and efficiently.

“Our customers drive the best product on the road and are deserving of the best service experience as well,” Jay A. Johnson, general manager, Supply Chain Network. The opening of the Indianapolis facility and the start of construction on the Iowa facility further demonstrate the commitment of Daimler Trucks North America to providing an industry-leading service experience.

The new facilities will hold more than $15 million of inventory and over 20,000 parts. The addition of the parts distribution centers is another building block in the DTNA supply chain strategy. The DTNA supply chain system has been architected to be anticipatory in nature. The goal is to have the part at the service location when the customer needs it. In the event that a part isn’t there, DTNA’s Dedicated Delivery and Variable Cut-Off processes will enable a part to be delivered to the service location as soon as the same day. “Every minute counts during a service event. DTNA is not only investing in brick and mortar, but we are also investing in processes and tools to ensure that parts are in the right place, at the right time,” continued Johnson

The facility in Grimes will be completed January 2018 and the Whitestown location will be fully operational at the same time.

