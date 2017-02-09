Cummins announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Fourth quarter revenues of $4.5 billion decreased 6 percent from the same quarter in 2015, largely reflecting lower commercial truck production in North America and weak global demand for industrial engines and power generation equipment. Currency negatively impacted revenues by approximately 2 percent compared to the same period last year, primarily due to a stronger U.S. dollar. Revenues in North America decreased 13 percent while international sales improved by 6 percent primarily due to increased revenues in China.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $378 million ($2.25 per diluted share), compared to $161 million ($0.92 per diluted share) a year ago. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2015 excluding impairment and restructuring charges was $355 million ($2.02 per diluted share). The tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 22 percent.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the fourth quarter was $526 million, or 11.7 percent of sales, compared to $230 million or 4.8 percent of sales a year ago. Excluding impairment and restructuring charges, EBIT for the fourth quarter of 2015 was $531 million or 11.1 percent of sales.

“Despite weak conditions in a number of our largest markets, Cummins delivered fourth quarter results that were a little better than expected due to our strong market share in on-highway markets in North America and the benefits of our cost reduction work,” said Tom Linebarger Chairman and CEO. “We made significant progress in a number of our key initiatives in 2016, including executing our restructuring actions, completing the acquisition of our distributors in North America and continuing to invest in new products, all of which help position the Company for profitable growth when markets improve. We also returned 75 percent of the Company’s Operating Cash Flow to shareholders, consistent with our plan for the year.”

Revenues for the full year 2016 were $17.5 billion, 8 percent lower than 2015. Revenues in North America decreased 12 percent and international sales decreased 2 percent mainly due to foreign currency movements. Excluding the impact of the currency movements, international revenues increased 2 percent with growth in China and India being offset by weaker demand in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Net income attributable to Cummins for the full year was $1.39 billion ($8.23 per diluted share), compared to $1.4 billion ($7.84 per diluted share) in 2015. Excluding impairment and restructuring charges, net income was $1.59 billion ($8.93 per diluted share) in 2015. The full year tax rate was 24.6 percent in 2016.

EBIT for the year was $2.0 billion or 11.4 percent of sales, compared to $2.1 billion or 10.9 percent of sales in 2015. Excluding impairments and restructuring charges, EBIT for 2015 was $2.4 billion or 12 .5 percent of sales.

2017 Outlook:

Based on the current forecast, Cummins projects full year 2017 revenues to be flat to down 5 percent, and EBIT to be in the range of 11.0 to 11.5 percent of sales. Results in the first quarter of the year will continue to be challenged by difficult markets and are expected to mark the low point of the year. The Company expects to return at least 50 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in 2017 in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

2016 highlights:

Cummins partnered with Peterbilt to develop and demonstrate technologies under the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) SuperTruck II program

Cummins was recognized with the 2016 United States Overall Best Heavy-Duty Truck Engine Supplier Leadership Award by Frost and Sullivan

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certified Cummins’ full range of heavy- and medium-duty diesel engines for the 2017 Greenhouse Gas Emission Standards

The Company returned 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases

For the twelfth straight year, Cummins Inc. was awarded a perfect score in the 2017 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) from the Human Rights Campaign

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Fourth quarter 2016 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2015) excluding restructuring and impairment charges in 2015

Engine Segment

Sales – $2.0 billion, down 6 percent

Segment EBIT – $194 million, or 9.9 percent of sales, compared to $160 million or 7.6 percent of sales

On-highway revenues declined 9 percent primarily due to a decline in commercial truck production in North America, partially offset by an 8 percent increase in off-highway sales

Distribution Segment

Sales – $1.7 billion, down 2 percent

Segment EBIT – $122 million, or 7.3 percent of sales, compared to $111 million or 6.5 percent of sales

Weaker sales to off-highway markets and an unfavorable impact of 1 percent from a stronger US dollar more than offset 5 percent revenue growth from acquisitions

Components Segment

Sales – $1.2 billion, down 5 percent.

Segment EBIT – $140 million , or 11.9 percent of sales, compared to $175 million or 14.2 percent of sales

Revenues in North America declined due to lower commercial truck production, but were partially offset by higher revenues in China

Power Systems Segment

Sales – $932 million, down 5 percent

Segment EBIT – $68 million, or 7.3 percent of sales, compared to $59 million, or 6 percent of sales

Revenues declined due to lower power generation and industrial engine demand in most regions

