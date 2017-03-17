Peterbilt features medium duty lineup at Work Truck Show

A versatile medium-duty lineup and the rugged Model 567 will highlight Peterbilt’s exhibit at the National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) 2017 Work Truck Show® in Indianapolis, Ind., March 14-17, the company announced.

The Work Truck Show showcases North America’s leading manufacturers and distributors of commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment and accessories. The show also features educational sessions and highlights innovative solutions focused on the work truck industry.

The Peterbilt booth will feature a wide range of work trucks including a Model 220 Beverage Body, a Model 337 Box Van, a Model 348 Fuel and Lube truck as well as a Model 567 Hydro Excavator.

“Peterbilt is proud to showcase the enhanced Model 220 and our full range of products designed especially for these markets,” says Robert Woodall, Peterbilt Assistant General Manager of Sales and Marketing. “The Work Truck Show provides an outstanding opportunity for Peterbilt to showcase our high-quality medium duty product line.”

Peterbilt will exhibit at The Work Truck Show in booth 1819.