Changes in Nokian Tyres’ management team

January 18, 2017

Mr. Timo Tervolin, Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development will take over the responsibility for the global Process Development in Nokian Tyres as of 1 February 2017. Mr. Alexej von Bagh, the current Vice President, Process Development will move outside the company. Nokian Tyres thanks Mr. von Bagh for his long-term service and all his efforts toward the company.

Mr. Tervolin, M.Sc. (Economics) and M.Sc. (Engineering), age 40, has worked for the Company and been a member of Nokian Tyres’ management team since July 2016. His CV and photo can be found from https://www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/corporate-governance/the-groups-management-team.

