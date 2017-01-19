Changes in Nokian Tyres’ management team

Mr. Timo Tervolin, Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development will take over the responsibility for the global Process Development in Nokian Tyres as of 1 February 2017. Mr. Alexej von Bagh, the current Vice President, Process Development will move outside the company. Nokian Tyres thanks Mr. von Bagh for his long-term service and all his efforts toward the company.

Mr. Tervolin, M.Sc. (Economics) and M.Sc. (Engineering), age 40, has worked for the Company and been a member of Nokian Tyres’ management team since July 2016. His CV and photo can be found from https://www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/corporate-governance/the-groups-management-team.

