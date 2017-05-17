Catch NanoSteel at Great Designs in Steel

Join NanoSteel with the industry’s best at the steel event of the year, featuring a day full of speakers on industry topics including, advanced high strength steels, automotive safety, manufacturing technologies and more.

Be sure to catch up with NanoSteel to hear the latest updates on our validation stamping trials and check out the images of a stamped component with NanoSteel’s NXG 1200.

For more information about the Great Designs in Steel conference be sure to check out their website.

