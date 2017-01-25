BMW Projection Mapping: Innovative storytelling showcases luxury and engineering perfection of BMW 7 Series

In an elaborately-staged display using aesthetic lighting installations and innovative storytelling, BMW brings to life the development process and engineering expertise behind the new BMW 7 Series Sedan. The installation will be on show at BMW Welt in Munich, the BMW Brand Stores in Paris and Brussels and the BMW Driving Centre in Seoul. In this way, the BMW brand is combining art and technology in a unique installation that sets a new standard for customer experience.

With its aesthetic design, dynamic performance and elegance, the latest generation of the BMW 7 Series Sedan sets a new benchmark in the luxury class – not only with its inimitable styling, but also its innovation leadership. As the flagship of the BMW brand, the BMW 7 Series incorporates a wide range of new technologies, including Carbon Core body structure, gesture control and BMW Laserlight.

Based on the modern understanding of luxury and precision engineering embodied in the BMW 7 Series Sedan, BMW Experiential Marketing developed a completely new storytelling approach.

The aim of experiential marketing is to use innovative approaches and the latest technology to bring the essence of the BMW brand to life. The newest “BMW Projection Mapping” installation uses highly advanced projection methods to visualise the design process for the BMW 7 Series Sedan. Powerful projectors map perfectly-sized images onto a series model. From the first line drawing with the distinctive lines of the side profile, to clay model to 3D drawing, in the space of two minutes, visitors are able to follow the evolution of the BMW 7 Series – from idea to finished flagship. An additional screen provides further background information on the respective work phases.

“Our aim is to bring visitors closer to the BMW brand through new and interactive experiences,” explains Claudette Pohl, project manager for experiential marketing for international brand formats. “In this project, we have found the ideal combination of ground-breaking digital ‘luxury storytelling’ and strong aesthetic appeal. As the BMW flagship and technology platform, this innovative approach to both content and medium suits the BMW 7 Series perfectly.”

BMW has deliberately located the installation away from showrooms. With installations at BMW Welt in Munich, the BMW Brand Stores in Paris and Brussels and the BMW Driving Centre in Seoul, the brand is making its presence felt in key cities. In this way, BMW seeks active dialogue with a cosmopolitan target audience. The projection mapping format is a central element of the brand experience.

BMW is collaborating on this project with the London-based agency Holition. Technology experts for virtual and augmented reality tailored the projects to the BMW 7 Series, spending several weeks working out the details. Every pixel has to be perfectly positioned to fit the body’s design lines. Projection is unaffected by lighting conditions and full-quality images can even be mapped directly onto vehicle paint in daylight – an absolute first.

