BharatBenz widens reach in Tamil Nadu with Tuticorin dealership

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) in association with Jayaraj Trucking today inaugurated a new state-of-the-art dealership touchpoint for its commercial vehicle brands in the ‘pearl city’ Tuticorin. The latest addition to DICV’s domestic sales and service network will cater to BharatBenz trucks and buses as well as to Mercedes-Benz luxury coaches. The opening of this new dealership touchpoint which is owned and run by Jayaraj Trucking is an illustration of BharatBenz’s demand and acceptance in the market. DICV’s dealer network continues to proliferate deeper into the domestic market with semi urban and rural areas.

The Tuticorin dealership is the fourth BharatBenz touchpoint for Jayaraj Trucking, preceded by its presence in Tirunelveli, Trichy and Madurai. The new dealership is spread across 35,000 square feet, and is a one-stop service destination for trucks and buses and offers a superlative brand experience. The dealership is located at Marudai to Tuticorin National Highway, Mela Arasadi

Mr. Sominder Singh, Vice President Domestic Sales, Product Management & Network, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), said: “BharatBenz enjoys a strong following in the market with a robust & reliable product portfolio. With our 12th dealership touchpoint in the state of Tamil Nadu, we are able to cater to our customer requirement in the region. Jayaraj Trucking meets BharatBenz’ highest standards of quality and expertise and is committed to provide a holistic ownership experience.”

Mr. Jeyasuresh Jayaraj, Chairman, Jayaraj Trucks & Buses Private Limited, said: “Our new BharatBenz dealership reflects our confidence in the brand’s ability to provide comprehensive commercial vehicle solutions to this industrial belt. Customers can be assured of the best of sales advisory and aftersales services with Proserv.”

Features of the Dealership:

The avant-garde 3S facility (sales, service, spares) has six mechanical bays. The dealership encompasses a unique lounge which customers/drivers can use while their vehicles are being serviced. The dealership will have trained manpower who understand the diverse needs of the customers. The 24×7 enabled workshop is manned by qualified Daimler trained engineers/technicians and comes equipped with high productivity tools, advanced guided diagnostics and mobile service vans. The dealership will provide a host of value-added services such as cashless zero-depreciation insurance, full maintenance contracts, extended warranty, 24×7 roadside assistance, vehicle tracking systems, driver training, and on-site service.

