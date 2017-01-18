Automotive World webinar – Sit back and relax – the state of autonomous driving

Automotive World Editor Martin Kahl hosts a panel of automotive industry experts for a discussion about the current state of autonomous driving.

Speakers:

Kirk Steudle, Director , Michigan Department of Transportation

Director David Alexander, Senior Analyst, Energy , Navigant Research

Senior Analyst, Energy Andrew Miller, Chief Technical Officer, Thatcham Research

Date: Monday 23 January 2017 @ 10.00 Detroit / 15.00 London / 16.00 Stuttgart / 20.30 New Delhi

Further information

For more information and to register for this webinar, please go to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/events/webinar-sit-back-relax-state-autonomous-driving/

