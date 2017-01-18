Automotive World webinar – Sit back and relax – the state of autonomous driving

Automotive World Editor Martin Kahl hosts a panel of automotive industry experts for a discussion about the current state of autonomous driving.
Speakers:
- Kirk Steudle, Director, Michigan Department of Transportation
- David Alexander, Senior Analyst, Energy, Navigant Research
- Andrew Miller, Chief Technical Officer, Thatcham Research
Date: Monday 23 January 2017 @ 10.00 Detroit / 15.00 London / 16.00 Stuttgart / 20.30 New Delhi
