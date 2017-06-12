Automated painting solution for general industry: Dürr and Kuka introduce jointly developed robot system

Dürr and Kuka, both leading manufacturers in the fields of production and automation technology, have joined forces: together they have developed an integrated solution for automated paint application in the form of a compact robot for general industry. While the robot comes from Kuka, Dürr provides the paint application technology. Pre-installed and ready-to-spray, the robot contains fully compatible, tried-and-tested components and offers a unique combination in the market. It is perfectly suited for the requirements of general industry. Areas of application include the painting of wood, plastics, glass and metal.

Dr. Hans Schumacher, Board Spokesman of Dürr Systems AG, says: “General industry has seen a growing need for fully automated paint application of the highest quality. The new painting robot system offers a perfect complement to Dürr’s product portfolio in the form of a compact painting robot for customers in general industry. The new solution is a true innovation in this market segment.”

The painting robot system consists of a small six-axis robot equipped with state-of-the-art paint application technology. This technology is available in different configurations, tailored to each individual customer project. The system, with all its different components, is completed and pre-commissioned at Dürr. It is thus ready to use (“ready2spray”), can be quickly installed at the customer’s site, and ensures efficient processes and a consistently high-quality paint finish.

The ready2spray robot enables the application of solvent- and water-based one- and two-component paints. It can be equipped with matching dosing pumps, paint pressure regulators and color changers. Depending on the requirements, it comes with automated spray guns (air-atomizing or airless) from the EcoGun range or with electrostatic high-speed rotating atomizers from the EcoBell range, both by Dürr.

Dürr is the world leader in automotive painting and car body sealing through its painting and sealing robots as well as its application technology. As in the automotive industry, Dürr also covers the entire spectrum of paint application in the industrial sector. Customers receive all components from a single source. These include the four product categories of pump and fluid-handling equipment, conventional application technology (spray guns), two-component systems as well as solutions for electrostatic application. The EcoBell high-speed rotating atomizers are ideally suited to industry, thanks to their variable spray jet.

With its small dimensions and pre-installed application technology, the ready2spray solution in the form of the compact industrial robot is an innovation in industrial painting. Its integrated concept also includes the motion control of the robot and the process control for the applications, housed together in one control cabinet. Furthermore, the new painting system is fully Industry 4.0-ready.

“Dürr also offers a large version for general industry using its own painting robots, which have been tried-and-tested in the automotive industry. This is an automated system for painting larger workpieces. We can thus cover the entire range of customer requirements”, says Dr. Schumacher.

