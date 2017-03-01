Artificial intelligence, safety, security and the IOT to feature at Autonomous Car Detroit

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place in Dearborn, MI on 15 March 2017

City of Detroit’s Chief of Mobility Innovation, Mark de la Vergne to deliver keynote address

Toyota, Navistar, Michigan Department of Transportation, Meridian Autonomous and SoftKinetic to discuss the future of self-driving vehicles

New for 2017: second high-level panel discussion featuring, Adient, Visteon, Yanfeng and Lextant

20 speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

Automotive Megatrends returns to Michigan in March 2017 for the latest edition of Autonomous Car Detroit, with this year’s agenda designed to generate debate around the future of autonomous driving.

Autonomous Car Detroit creates a live forum for the stakeholders making the self-driving car a reality. 250+ delegates will enjoy fantastic networking opportunities, insightful presentations and high level discussions, making Autonomous Car Detroit an unmissable event.

Autonomous Car Detroit will open with a keynote address from City of Detroit’s Mark de la Vergne. Mark’s task as Chief of Mobility Innovation is to make it easier for all Detroiters to get around by improving and increasing the City’s mobility options. His talk will outline how the autonomous car fits into the City of Detroit’s long-term vision for mobility, and where Detroit fits into the wider network of autonomous car testing and development.

The morning panel discussion will focus on ‘Autonomous cars – the next ten years’, featuring:

Corey Clothier , Chief Security Officer, Meridian Autonomous

, Chief Security Officer, Tim Droz , Senior Vice President North America, SoftKinetic

, Senior Vice President North America, Michael James , Director of Driving (Autonomous Driving), Toyota Research Institute

, Director of Driving (Autonomous Driving), Matt Smith , ITS Program Administrator, Michigan Department of Transportation

, ITS Program Administrator, Jim Yan, Vice President Research & Product Development, Navistar

For 2017, we’ve added a second panel discussion. Focusing on the likely evolution of the vehicle interior, ‘Inside the autonomous car’ will be debated by:

Thomas Gould , Director of Design, Consumer and Market Research and Craftsmanship, Adient

, Director of Design, Consumer and Market Research and Craftsmanship, David Muyres , Executive Director, Global Research & Advanced Development, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

, Executive Director, Global Research & Advanced Development, Upton Bowden , New Technology Planning Director, Visteon

, New Technology Planning Director, Chris Rockwell, CEO, Lextant

The one-day event will also include presentations from:

Drew Dara-Abrams , Head of Mobility Products, Mapzen

, Head of Mobility Products, Carla Bailo , Assistant Vice President – Mobility Research and Business Development, Ohio State University

, Assistant Vice President – Mobility Research and Business Development, Lee Barnes , Director, Connected & Autonomous Vehicle Business, Ricardo

, Director, Connected & Autonomous Vehicle Business, Andreas Höglund , Senior Engineer, Connected Services, Scania R&D

, Senior Engineer, Connected Services, Rob Hranac , Vice President of Business Development, Swift Navigation

, Vice President of Business Development, Bob Leigh , Director of Market Development, RTI

, Director of Market Development, Henry Liu , Research Professor, UMTRI

, Research Professor, Dan Mender , Vice President of Business Development, Green Hills Software

, Vice President of Business Development, Stephan Tarnutzer, Vice President, Electronics, FEV

