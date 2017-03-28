ArcelorMittal launches website for architects, engineers and construction industry

ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company, has launched a new website to serve as the leading steel reference website for architects, engineers and building owners.

Constructalia is already one of the leading websites in this sector, and has now undergone a transformation to further improve; the site is available at constructalia.arcelormittal.com.

As well as offering new content including more than 500 steel construction case studies, a number of additional features and services have been added to the website, giving decision makers in the construction business comprehensive information about the use of structural and aesthetic steels.

The site has also been designed to offer tailored information via dedicated portals that address the specific needs of different players in the construction sector including: architects, engineers, contractors and investors. News, services, and topics of interest to each user group are highlighted in their section.

“The launch of our new website is the culmination of a lot of hard work to ensure that users have the best possible experience when visiting constructalia.arcelormittal.com. As one of the leading steel companies in the construction sector, we set out to ensure that the many different decision-makers involved in major construction projects can find the information and products they need via the website – I hope they agree that we have achieved our goal in this respect”, said Marta Dziarnowska, digitalisation in construction director at ArcelorMittal.

