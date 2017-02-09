Allstate’s Yager elected IIHS chairman

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is pleased to announce the election of Floyd M. Yager as the new chairman of its Board of Directors. Yager is senior vice president, property product management, Allstate Insurance Company. He succeeds Jack Salzwedel, chairman, chief executive officer and president, American Family Mutual Insurance Company, who served as IIHS chairman during 2016 and will continue to serve as a Board member.

“IIHS is entering its 58th year of working to make our nation’s roads safer, and I am proud to serve as chairman of its Board of Directors,” Yager says. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board to ensure that IIHS continues to build on its success.”

“We are pleased to welcome Floyd as the new chairman of our Board of Directors,” says IIHS President Adrian Lund. “Allstate has been a member company since the Institute’s founding, and I am confident that Floyd will continue Allstate’s tradition of strong leadership as we tackle new challenges in 2017.”

The new chairman-elect is William L. Windsor Jr., associate vice president, office of consumer safety, Nationwide Insurance. The new vice chairman is Angela Sparks, vice president and actuary, State Farm Insurance Companies.

Other IIHS Board members are:

Brian Braddock, head of public policy research and development, government and industry affairs, Farmers Insurance Group

Gabriel Carrillo, senior vice president property casualty, COUNTRY Financial

Charles M. Chamness, president and chief executive officer, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Dan Clapp, executive vice president, Shelter Insurance Companies

George Dufala Jr., president, property and casualty division, Kemper Corporation

Paul W. Franklin, senior vice president, CPI worldwide underwriting manager for personal lines, CHUBB

John Hardiman, director of public affairs, New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company

Jeffery Hay, vice president of personal lines product management, The Hartford

Douglas S. Joyce, president, Alfa Alliance Insurance Corporation

Richard W. Lavey, president, personal lines and chief marketing officer, Hanover Insurance Group

Richard Lonardo, vice president, MetLife Auto and Home

Adrian Lund, president, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Robert L. Lyon, president and chief executive officer, Rockingham Group

James MacPhee, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Greg Meyer, chief operating officer, CSAA Insurance Group

Theodore C. Murphy, chief operations officer, Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Hank Nayden, vice president and legislative counsel, GEICO Corporation

Steve Oakley, senior vice president, product management and chief actuary, PURE Insurance

Leigh Ann Pusey, president and chief executive officer, American Insurance Association

David A. Sampson, president and chief executive officer, Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Douglas E. Smith, executive vice president, sales and products, Erie Insurance Group

Bob Tart, senior executive, underwriting, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company

Andrew Woods, vice president, personal insurance, research and development, The Travelers Companies

Scott Ziegler, business leader, Progressive Insurance

