2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport makes first appearance at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

At the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, Ram Truck will introduce a new color to its half-ton Sport trim — Ram 1500 Copper Sport. The assertive Copper Pearl color joins Ignition Orange as the second limited-edition offering of stand-out tints on the 2017 Ram 1500 Sport.

The 2017 Ram Copper Sport limited edition adapts an eye-popping and vivid monochromatic exterior hue with body-color grille, a black-decaled Sport performance hood, black Ram’s head grille badge, black tailgate badge and black body-side badges. Big 22-inch polished aluminum wheels fill the fenders (available on two-wheel drive with 20-inch wheels on four-wheel drive).

“The Ram 1500 Copper Sport builds on the ever-increasing demand for factory-custom trucks,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “Our customers continue to enjoy the attention to detail and styling our designers put into each trim level, and this new eye-grabbing model will not disappoint.”

Interior treatments for the Copper Sport include Copper-colored accent stitching throughout the cabin, Sport embroidery on the deluxe bucket seats, color-accent Ram’s head embroidery on the headrests and sport mesh on the seat inserts. Anodized Copper-painted spears and trim rings link with an all-black headliner and pillars to complete the interior pattern. Additionally, the Ram 1500 Copper Sport features an Alpine® premium sound system with nine speakers, including subwoofer.

Only 3,000 units of the uniquely colored 2017 Ram 1500 Sports will be produced.

The 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport buzz model is offered on Crew Cab V-8 models with a starting MSRP of $45,630, plus $1,320 destination. The trucks are arriving in dealerships later this month.

Ram 1500 Sport

The Ram 1500 Sport blends efficient, durable Pentastar or HEMI® engine with monochromatic visual performance cues to make it an appealing alternative for truck enthusiasts.

Ram 1500 Sport is powered by a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 /TorqueFlite 8 combination, delivering 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque along with 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway fuel efficiency. For those seeking more power, the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with variable valve timing and fuel-saver technology is available. Its 395 horsepower/410 lb.-ft. of torque is mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission and delivers 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway.

The Ram 1500 Sport is available in Regular (R/T), Quad and Crew Cab models in both two- and four-wheel drive.

The Sport comes standard with heated high-back bucket seats with full center console, heated steering wheel, halogen projector headlamps, body-color grille, front fascia, mirrors and rear bumper and 20-inch painted/polished aluminum wheels with outlined white letter tires.

Ram 1500 features a truckload of pioneering, fuel-saving systems, including first-in-segment technologies, such as thermal management system, pulse-width modulation and active aerodynamics, including grille shutters and air suspension.

