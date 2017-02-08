2017 Ford Fiesta ST wins Kelley Blue Book Award for lowest projected five-year ownership cost

Due in part to a low Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price and low maintenance costs, the 2017 Ford Fiesta ST has received a Kelley Blue Book 2017 5-Year Cost to Own Award for sporty compact cars.

Fiesta ST’s competitive EPA rating of 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined also contributed to its win. Fiesta ST is equipped with a standard six-speed manual transmission and a 1.6-liter 16-valve Ti-VCT turbocharged direct-injection EcoBoost four-cylinder engine.

Every year, Kelley Blue Book recognizes new vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs over the first five years in various segments. The awards take into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees.

