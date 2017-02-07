AW Monthly February 2017

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly
The November edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive, MAN Latin America
- Francisco Riberas, President and Chief Executive, Gestamp
- Kimmo Rauma, Chief Executive, Visedo
- Jean-Christophe Deville, Director of Purchasing, Toyota Motor Europe (TME)
- Marc Mansell, Vice President, Bose Automotive Systems
- Torsten Gollewski, Vice President, Advanced Engineering, ZF
- Klaus Zehender, Divisional Board Member, Procurement and Supplier Quality, Mercedes-Benz Cars
- Thomas Hudd, Operations Manager, Thatcham Research Repair Technology Centre (RTC)
Also in this issue:
- Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) and CES 2017
- Why and how electric drive is on its way into trucks
- COMMENT: Breakfast with Detroit underlines auto industry’s strategic importance
- Automotive cyber security needs greater visibility of vulnerability
- Where does Waymo slot into OEM strategies?
- COMMENT: Protectionism – what is it good for?
- No room for rivalry: Honda and GM synergies to narrow FCV cost gap
- COMMENT: Tyre effect on fuel saving open to more advances
- From five stars to two, Ford Mustang’s safety gets lost in translation
- Suppliers embrace laser lighting tech for brighter, smarter cars
We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com. Martin Kahl Editor, Automotive World …
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing