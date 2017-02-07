Home > Monthly eMagazine > AW Monthly February 2017

AW Monthly February 2017

February 7, 2017

The February edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive, MAN Latin America
  • Francisco Riberas, President and Chief Executive, Gestamp
  • Kimmo Rauma, Chief Executive, Visedo
  • Jean-Christophe Deville, Director of Purchasing, Toyota Motor Europe (TME)
  • Marc Mansell, Vice President, Bose Automotive Systems
  • Torsten Gollewski, Vice President, Advanced Engineering, ZF
  • Klaus Zehender, Divisional Board Member, Procurement and Supplier Quality, Mercedes-Benz Cars
  • Thomas Hudd, Operations Manager, Thatcham Research Repair Technology Centre (RTC)

Also in this issue:

  • Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) and CES 2017
  • Why and how electric drive is on its way into trucks
  • COMMENT: Breakfast with Detroit underlines auto industry’s strategic importance
  • Automotive cyber security needs greater visibility of vulnerability
  • Where does Waymo slot into OEM strategies?
  • COMMENT: Protectionism – what is it good for?
  • No room for rivalry: Honda and GM synergies to narrow FCV cost gap
  • COMMENT: Tyre effect on fuel saving open to more advances
  • From five stars to two, Ford Mustang’s safety gets lost in translation
  • Suppliers embrace laser lighting tech for brighter, smarter cars

