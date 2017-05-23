When seating gets exciting: Adient China supports global megatrends

Darlene Knight, Vice President of Adient China, and Mark Sutton, Engineering Vice President, Adient Asia Pacific, speak to Megan Lampinen about the many opportunities emerging from China

Adient has been powering full speed ahead since its spin-off from Johnson Controls last year. The supplier is already the global number one in automotive seating, with a well-balanced revenue base. Last year, Europe/Africa accounted for 35% of global revenue, with the Americas contributing 29%, China 30% and the rest of Asia Pacific 6%. China in particular is set to play an increasingly important role for the company moving forward, both in terms of revenue generation and product development….