Nissan proves cost no barrier to standard fitment AEB

Autonomous emergency braking is a game changing technology, but consumers don't necessarily want to pay extra for it. By Megan Lampinen and Michael Nash.

Nissan has recently announced that it is making autonomous emergency braking (AEB) standard on seven of its most popular models in the US and eight of its top sellers in Canada for model year (MY) 2018. AEB is regarded by many industry groups as a pivotal tool in addressing road safety statistics. Peter Shaw, Chief Executive at Thatcham Research, highlighted it as one of the most important advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the market. “As a safety agency we see great advantage in having ADAS systems in the market, particularly AEB – that’s a game changer,” Shaw told Automotive World….